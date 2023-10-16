USS Philippine Sea conducts self-defense training

U.S. Navy Sailors practice self-defense maneuvers during a Visit Board Search and Seizure (VBSS) training drill aboard the guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) in the Atlantic Ocean, Oct. 16, 2023. The ship, as part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to provide the national command authority flexible, tailorable warfighting capability to maintain maritime stability and security to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Keith Nowak)

