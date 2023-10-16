Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Philippine Sea Conducts Firefighting Drill on the Flightdeck [Image 6 of 8]

    USS Philippine Sea Conducts Firefighting Drill on the Flightdeck

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    10.16.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Keith Nowak 

    Carrier Strike Group Two (CSG-2)

    U.S. Navy Damage Controlman Fireman Marcus Schiller, left, and Damage Controlman 3rd Class Kimberly Natalveres scan the scene for a firefighting drill aboard the guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea (CG 58) in the Atlantic Ocean, Oct. 16, 2023. The ship, as part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to provide the national command authority flexible, tailorable warfighting capability to maintain maritime stability and security to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Keith Nowak)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.16.2023
    Date Posted: 10.20.2023 18:29
    Photo ID: 8082602
    VIRIN: 231016-N-PS818-1007
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.59 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Philippine Sea Conducts Firefighting Drill on the Flightdeck [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Keith Nowak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Philippine Sea Conducts Firefighting drill on the Flight Deck
    USS Philippine Sea Conduct Firefighting Drill on Flight Deck
    USS Philippine Sea Conducts Firefighting Drill on Fightdeck
    USS Philippine Sea Conducts Firefighting Drill on Fightdeck
    USS Philippine Sea conducts Firefighting drill on Flight deck
    USS Philippine Sea Conducts Firefighting Drill on the Flightdeck
    USS Philippine Sea conducts self-defense training
    USS Philippine Sea conducts self-defense training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    flight deck
    firefighting
    USS Pilippine Sea

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT