    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team Travis explodes into Exercise Golden Gateway [Image 2 of 4]

    Team Travis explodes into Exercise Golden Gateway

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender prepares to receive fuel while flying over northern California during Exercise Golden Gateway at Travis Air Force Base, California, Oct. 17, 2023. Golden Gateway is a readiness exercise hosted by Travis AFB demonstrating total force integration support from partner units to include the 349th Air Mobility Wing. The exercise showcased the installation’s role in enabling integration between active duty and reserve forces in support of rapid global mobility to meet mission requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Philip Bryant)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.17.2023
    Date Posted: 10.20.2023 15:49
    Photo ID: 8082286
    VIRIN: 231017-F-IP635-1269
    Resolution: 8256x4644
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Travis explodes into Exercise Golden Gateway [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Philip Bryant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Travis Air Force Base
    KC-10 Extender
    Travis AFB
    60th Air Mobility Wing
    9th Air Refueling Squadron
    Exercise Golden Gateway

