    Thunderbirds perform in Houston [Image 35 of 35]

    Thunderbirds perform in Houston

    HOUSTON, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Carter 

    Air Force Thunderbirds

    The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" perform in Houston, Texas, Oct. 14–15, 2023. The Thunderbirds headlined the Wings Over Houston Air Show to demonstrate the pride, precision, and professionalism of all total force American Airmen across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Carter)

    Date Taken: 10.14.2023
    Date Posted: 10.20.2023 13:55
    Photo ID: 8081922
    VIRIN: 231014-F-IH091-1005
    Resolution: 7426x4851
    Size: 2.68 MB
    Location: HOUSTON, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thunderbirds perform in Houston [Image 35 of 35], by SSgt Dakota Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Thunderbirds
    Huntington Beach
    California
    Texas
    Houston
    Pacific Air Show

