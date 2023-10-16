The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" perform in Houston, Texas, Oct. 14–15, 2023. The Thunderbirds headlined the Wings Over Houston Air Show to demonstrate the pride, precision, and professionalism of all total force American Airmen across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Carter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.15.2023 Date Posted: 10.20.2023 13:55 Photo ID: 8081920 VIRIN: 231015-F-IH091-1003 Resolution: 7985x5285 Size: 8.98 MB Location: HOUSTON, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Thunderbirds perform in Houston [Image 35 of 35], by SSgt Dakota Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.