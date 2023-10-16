Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Space Launch Delta 30 Commanders Proclamation [Image 1 of 3]

    Space Launch Delta 30 Commanders Proclamation

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    U.S. Space Force Col. Mark Shoemaker, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, signs the Commander’s Proclamation for Fire Prevention Week at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Oct. 10, 2023. Fire Prevention Week is observed by the 30th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department each year on the week of Oct. 9. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua LeRoi)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.10.2023
    Date Posted: 10.20.2023 11:21
    Photo ID: 8081557
    VIRIN: 231010-F-VJ291-1024
    Resolution: 4951x3536
    Size: 8.58 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Space Launch Delta 30 Commanders Proclamation [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Joshua LeRoi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Space Launch Delta 30 Commanders Proclamation
    Space Launch Delta 30 Commanders Proclamation
    Space Launch Delta 30 Commanders Proclamation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fire Department
    Fire Prevention
    USAF
    USSF
    Vandenberg SFB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT