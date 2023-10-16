JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – – A child from the Fort Eustis community drags a simulated victim through the obstacle course during the final night of Fire Prevention Week at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Oct. 13, 2023. The night included educational demonstrations and fun games to teach the next generation about fire safety and prevention. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.13.2023 Date Posted: 10.20.2023 10:49 Photo ID: 8081554 VIRIN: 231013-F-QI804-1057 Resolution: 5024x3228 Size: 11.12 MB Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fire Prevention Week Ends in Sparks [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Olivia Bithell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.