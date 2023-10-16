Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fire Prevention Week Ends in Sparks [Image 4 of 5]

    Fire Prevention Week Ends in Sparks

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. –Children learn how to safely put out a simulated kitchen grease fire during the final night of Fire Prevention Week at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Oct. 13, 2023. This year’s theme, “Cooking Safety Starts with You,” sheds light on kitchen fire incidents, and how they are almost always preventable when fire safety is at the forefront of our minds. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.13.2023
    Date Posted: 10.20.2023 10:49
    Photo ID: 8081553
    VIRIN: 231013-F-QI804-1073
    Resolution: 4897x3258
    Size: 8.42 MB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fire Prevention Week Ends in Sparks [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Olivia Bithell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fire Prevention Week Ends in Sparks
    Fire Prevention Week Ends in Sparks
    Fire Prevention Week Ends in Sparks
    Fire Prevention Week Ends in Sparks
    Fire Prevention Week Ends in Sparks

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fire
    Fire Safety
    Fire Prevention Week
    Firefighters
    Ft. Eustis
    JBLE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT