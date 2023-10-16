Fire Prevention Week Ends in Sparks

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – Children from the Fort Eustis community low crawl through smoke during a simulated house fire during the final night of Fire Prevention Week at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Oct. 13, 2023. Teaching children at a young age the proper ways to safely exit a house fire provides future lifesaving knowledge. (U.S. Air Force by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell)

