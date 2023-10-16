JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – A child from the Fort Eustis community looks at Sparky the Fire Dog’s fire safety helmet during the last night of Fire Prevention Week at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Oct. 13, 2023. Sparky is utilized to spark children’s attention at a young age to foster an interest in fire safety and prevention. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell)
|Date Taken:
|10.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.20.2023 10:49
|Photo ID:
|8081551
|VIRIN:
|231013-F-QI804-1033
|Resolution:
|3907x3097
|Size:
|8.34 MB
|Location:
|NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fire Prevention Week Ends in Sparks [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Olivia Bithell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
