    Fire Prevention Week Ends in Sparks [Image 2 of 5]

    Fire Prevention Week Ends in Sparks

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – A child from the Fort Eustis community looks at Sparky the Fire Dog’s fire safety helmet during the last night of Fire Prevention Week at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Oct. 13, 2023. Sparky is utilized to spark children’s attention at a young age to foster an interest in fire safety and prevention. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.13.2023
    Date Posted: 10.20.2023 10:49
    Photo ID: 8081551
    VIRIN: 231013-F-QI804-1033
    Resolution: 3907x3097
    Size: 8.34 MB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fire Prevention Week Ends in Sparks [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Olivia Bithell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fire
    Fire Safety
    Fire Prevention Week
    Firefighters
    Ft. Eustis
    JBLE

