Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fire Prevention Week Ends in Sparks [Image 1 of 5]

    Fire Prevention Week Ends in Sparks

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – Lt. Jason Winters, 733d Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, demonstrates how to safely use a fire hose during the final night of Fire Prevention Week at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Oct. 13, 2023. In 1673, Jan van der Heyden and his son produced the first fire hose by sewing 50 feet of leather tubes together, the predecessor to the hose Winters operates. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.13.2023
    Date Posted: 10.20.2023 10:49
    Photo ID: 8081550
    VIRIN: 231013-F-QI804-1014
    Resolution: 4903x3352
    Size: 9.57 MB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fire Prevention Week Ends in Sparks [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Olivia Bithell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fire Prevention Week Ends in Sparks
    Fire Prevention Week Ends in Sparks
    Fire Prevention Week Ends in Sparks
    Fire Prevention Week Ends in Sparks
    Fire Prevention Week Ends in Sparks

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fire
    Fire Safety
    Fire Prevention Week
    Firefighters
    Ft. Eustis
    JBLE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT