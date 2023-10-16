Fire Prevention Week Ends in Sparks

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – Lt. Jason Winters, 733d Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, demonstrates how to safely use a fire hose during the final night of Fire Prevention Week at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Oct. 13, 2023. In 1673, Jan van der Heyden and his son produced the first fire hose by sewing 50 feet of leather tubes together, the predecessor to the hose Winters operates. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell)

