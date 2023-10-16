Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Bataan Barber Shop Daily Operations [Image 2 of 3]

    USS Bataan Barber Shop Daily Operations

    ARABIAN GULF

    10.10.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Brown 

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    231010-N-HA192-1127
    ARABIAN GULF (Oct. 10, 2023) Retail Services Specialist Seaman Christopher Hines, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), sanitizes a comb in the ship’s enlisted barber shop in the Arabian Gulf, Oct. 10, 2023. Components of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew F. Brown)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.10.2023
    Date Posted: 10.20.2023 11:27
    Photo ID: 8081548
    VIRIN: 231010-N-HA192-1127
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 852.87 KB
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Bataan Barber Shop Daily Operations [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Matthew Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Bataan
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    Arabian Gulf
    NAVCENT
    Barber
    Middle East

