USS Bataan Barber Shop Daily Operations

ARABIAN GULF (Oct. 10, 2023) Retail Services Specialist Seaman Christopher Hines, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), combs hair in the ship’s enlisted barber shop in the Arabian Gulf, Oct. 10, 2023. Components of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew F. Brown)

