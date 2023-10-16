Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Awardee [Image 5 of 6]

    Awardee

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2023

    Photo by John Sheppard 

    Naval Station Great Lakes Public Affairs

    GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Oct. 20, 2023) Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeremy Morrison, Armory, receives the Junior Sailor of the Quarter award from Capt. Steve Yargosz, Naval Station Great Lakes commanding officer. (U.S. Navy photo by John Sheppard)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.20.2023
    Date Posted: 10.20.2023 10:48
    Photo ID: 8081546
    VIRIN: 231020-N-CC785-6965
    Resolution: 2210x2210
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Awardee [Image 6 of 6], by John Sheppard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Awardee
    Awardee
    Awardee
    Awardee
    Awardee
    Awardee

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Great Lakes
    awardee

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT