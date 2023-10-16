GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Oct. 20, 2023) Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeremy Morrison, Armory, receives the Junior Sailor of the Quarter award from Capt. Steve Yargosz, Naval Station Great Lakes commanding officer. (U.S. Navy photo by John Sheppard)
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.20.2023 10:48
|Photo ID:
|8081546
|VIRIN:
|231020-N-CC785-6965
|Resolution:
|2210x2210
|Size:
|1.19 MB
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, IL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Awardee [Image 6 of 6], by John Sheppard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT