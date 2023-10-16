Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    123rd Airlift Wing earns 20th AFOUA [Image 9 of 11]

    123rd Airlift Wing earns 20th AFOUA

    LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2023

    Photo by Dale Greer 

    123rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, left, speaks to members of the 123rd Airlift Wing during an award ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Oct. 14, 2023. The unit received its 20th Air Force Outstanding Unit Award and a Meritorious Unit Award for superior achievement in a broad spectrum of missions around the world since 2019. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Dale Greer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.14.2023
    Date Posted: 10.20.2023 10:39
    Photo ID: 8081543
    VIRIN: 231014-Z-VT419-1767
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 4.31 MB
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 123rd Airlift Wing earns 20th AFOUA [Image 11 of 11], by Dale Greer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    123rd Airlift Wing earns 20th AFOUA
    123rd Airlift Wing earns 20th AFOUA
    123rd Airlift Wing earns 20th AFOUA
    123rd Airlift Wing earns 20th AFOUA
    123rd Airlift Wing earns 20th AFOUA
    123rd Airlift Wing earns 20th AFOUA
    123rd Airlift Wing earns 20th AFOUA
    123rd Airlift Wing earns 20th AFOUA
    123rd Airlift Wing earns 20th AFOUA
    123rd Airlift Wing earns 20th AFOUA
    123rd Airlift Wing earns 20th AFOUA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Gov. Beshear honors Ky. Air Guard as 123rd Airlift Wing earns 20th Outstanding Unit Award, Meritorious Unit Award

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Airlift Wing
    AFOUA
    MUA
    Gov. Andy Beshear

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT