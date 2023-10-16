Joint Task Force Bravo conducts HELOCAST, SWET training

U.S. Army Sgt. Austin Tate, Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosives noncommissioned officer with Charlie Company, 7th Special Forces Group, particiaptes in Swallow Water Egress Training at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, Oct. 18, 2023. The training helped aviators and passengers develop water confidence skills and gauge service members' abilities in overwater operations including Deck Landing Qualification and helocast operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Z. Erwin)

