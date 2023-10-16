Joint Task Force Bravo conducts HELOCAST, SWET training

Staff Sgt. Sam Pineda, a Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape specialist, flips a member of Joint Task Force-Bravo underwater for Swallow Water Egress Training at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, Oct. 18, 2023. The training helped aviators and passengers develop water confidence skills and gauge service members' abilities in overwater operations including Deck Landing Qualification and helocast operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Z. Erwin)

