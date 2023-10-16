Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Task Force Bravo conducts HELOCAST, SWET training [Image 1 of 4]

    Joint Task Force Bravo conducts HELOCAST, SWET training

    SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HONDURAS

    10.18.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicolas Erwin 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    Members of Joint Task Force-Bravo conduct a helocast qualification test at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, Oct. 18, 2023. The test and training helped aviators and passengers develop water confidence skills and gauge service members' abilities in overwater operations including Deck Landing Qualification and helocast operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Z. Erwin)

