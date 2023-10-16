Watches, Warnings and Advisories

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Derrick Bole 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    This graphic portrays the key differences between the three keywords for inbound storms, October 16, 2023. Tampa, Florida, is considered the "lightning capitol of the world," since it's geographical position as a peninsula makes it a favored environment for thunderstorms. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Airman 1st Class Derrick Bole)

    TAGS

    MacDill
    Weather Flight
    Thunderstorms
    6th OSS
    Watches Warnings Advisories

