    September 2023 Medical Museum Science Cafe [Image 4 of 6]

    September 2023 Medical Museum Science Cafe

    MD, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2023

    Photo by Ian Herbst 

    National Museum of Health and Medicine

    Joseph Frechette, Ph.D., Senior Historian of the U.S. Air Force Medical Services, provides remarks at the September 2023 Medical Museum Science Café, “Keep ‘Em Flying at 75: The Organizational Evolution of the Air Force Medical Service” at the National Museum of Health and Medicine in Silver Spring, Maryland. (Disclosure: This image has been cropped to emphasize the subject.) (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Ian Herbst)

    Science Café, U.S. Air Force Medical Service, Joseph Frechette

