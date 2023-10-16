Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TACAMO Conducts SHOTEX

    OK, UNITED STATES

    10.19.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jamica Johnson 

    Strategic Communications Wing ONE

    231019-N-JN506-0006 Tinker Air Force Base, Okla. (Oct. 19, 2023) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Samantha Corerra, assigned to 72nd Medical Clinic, administers the seasonal influenza vaccine to Yeoman 2nd Class Anne-Marie Rogers during a SHOTEX for Commander Strategic Communications Wing One (SCW 1) Sailors. SCW-1 is a tenant command of Naval Air Forces Command, made up of three squadrons and a wing staff, providing maintenance, security, operations, administration, training, and logistic support for the E-6B Mercury aircraft fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamica Johnson/HIPAA Complete)

    IMAGE INFO

    TAGS

    Corpsman
    Navy
    TACAMO
    SCW1

