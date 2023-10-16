TACAMO Conducts SHOTEX

231019-N-JN506-0006 Tinker Air Force Base, Okla. (Oct. 19, 2023) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Samantha Corerra, assigned to 72nd Medical Clinic, administers the seasonal influenza vaccine to Yeoman 2nd Class Anne-Marie Rogers during a SHOTEX for Commander Strategic Communications Wing One (SCW 1) Sailors. SCW-1 is a tenant command of Naval Air Forces Command, made up of three squadrons and a wing staff, providing maintenance, security, operations, administration, training, and logistic support for the E-6B Mercury aircraft fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamica Johnson/HIPAA Complete)

