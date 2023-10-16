231019-N-JN506-0006 Tinker Air Force Base, Okla. (Oct. 19, 2023) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Samantha Corerra, assigned to 72nd Medical Clinic, administers the seasonal influenza vaccine to Yeoman 2nd Class Anne-Marie Rogers during a SHOTEX for Commander Strategic Communications Wing One (SCW 1) Sailors. SCW-1 is a tenant command of Naval Air Forces Command, made up of three squadrons and a wing staff, providing maintenance, security, operations, administration, training, and logistic support for the E-6B Mercury aircraft fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamica Johnson/HIPAA Complete)
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.20.2023 05:25
|Photo ID:
|8081190
|VIRIN:
|231019-N-JN506-1006
|Resolution:
|3979x2500
|Size:
|1.09 MB
|Location:
|OK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, TACAMO Conducts SHOTEX, by PO1 Jamica Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
