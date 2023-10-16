U.S. Air Force medical technicians assigned to the 48th Medical Group decontaminate a wounded casualty during exercise Ready Eagle II at RAF Lakenheath, England, Oct. 19, 2023. Medical Group personnel are trained on how to correctly utilize decontamination showers and receive patients from the exercise field response area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Seleena Muhammad-Ali)

