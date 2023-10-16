Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Ready Eagle II [Image 11 of 14]

    Exercise Ready Eagle II

    RAF LAKENHEATH, UNITED KINGDOM

    10.18.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Seleena Muhammad-Ali 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force medical technicians assigned to the 48th Medical Group carry a wounded casualty during exercise Ready Eagle II at RAF Lakenheath, England, Oct. 19, 2023. Medical education and training ensures all 48th MDG Airmen are equipped with fundamental, life saving clinical skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Seleena Muhammad-Ali)

    Date Taken: 10.18.2023
    Date Posted: 10.20.2023 05:02
    Photo ID: 8081170
    VIRIN: 231018-F-CG720-1011
    Resolution: 5777x3844
    Size: 2.26 MB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, GB 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Ready Eagle II [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Seleena Muhammad-Ali, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medics
    48th FW
    Ready Eagle
    48th MDG

