U.S. Air Force medical technicians assigned to the 48th Medical Group assess a wounded casualty during exercise Ready Eagle II at RAF Lakenheath, England, Oct. 19, 2023. Medical education and training ensures all 48th MDG Airmen are equipped with fundamental, life saving clinical skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Seleena Muhammad-Ali)

