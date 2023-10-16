A U.S. Air Force medical technician assigned to the 48th Medical Group assesses a wounded casualty during exercise Ready Eagle II at RAF Lakenheath, England, Oct. 19, 2023. Exercise Ready Eagle II enhances readiness by simulating a chemical attack resulting in strengthened responsive skills, fostering and maintaining multi-capable, combat-ready Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Seleena Muhammad-Ali)

