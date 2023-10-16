U.S. Air Force medical technicians assigned to the 48th Medical Group lift a casualty into a decontamination shower during exercise Ready Eagle II at RAF Lakenheath, England, Oct. 19, 2023. Regular training with decontamination showers enhances readiness and familiarity with chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear or explosive response procedures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Seleena Muhammad-Ali)

