    Ramstein hosts 2023 Retiree Appreciation Day [Image 6 of 6]

    Ramstein hosts 2023 Retiree Appreciation Day

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    10.19.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. James A. Cunningham, 86th Mission Support Group commander, speaks during the 2023 Retiree Appreciation Day at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 19, 2023. Cunningham thanked the retiree population in the Kaiserslautern Military Community for their continued service to the U.S. and stressed the importance of the retiree community in the KMC. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

