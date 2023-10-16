U.S. Air Force Col. James A. Cunningham, 86th Mission Support Group commander, speaks during the 2023 Retiree Appreciation Day at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 19, 2023. Cunningham thanked the retiree population in the Kaiserslautern Military Community for their continued service to the U.S. and stressed the importance of the retiree community in the KMC. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.19.2023 Date Posted: 10.20.2023 03:35 Photo ID: 8081128 VIRIN: 231019-F-JM042-1226 Resolution: 5064x4024 Size: 7.21 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ramstein hosts 2023 Retiree Appreciation Day [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.