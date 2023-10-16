Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ramstein hosts 2023 Retiree Appreciation Day

    Ramstein hosts 2023 Retiree Appreciation Day

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    10.19.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Retirees attend an information convention at the 2023 Retiree Appreciation Day at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 19, 2023. The reason for the retiree appreciation event was to thank retirees for their continued support in the community and to provide important information retirees service members may need especially while living overseas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

    Veteran
    Retiree
    Service
    Appreciation
    Retired

