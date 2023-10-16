The youngest and oldest retirees at the 2023 Retiree Appreciation Day cut a cake at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 19, 2023. It is tradition at many U.S. military events for the oldest and youngest members present to cut the cake and begin festivities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.19.2023 Date Posted: 10.20.2023 03:35 Photo ID: 8081126 VIRIN: 231019-F-JM042-1199 Resolution: 5290x4024 Size: 8.39 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ramstein hosts 2023 Retiree Appreciation Day [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.