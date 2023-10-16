Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ramstein hosts 2023 Retiree Appreciation Day [Image 4 of 6]

    Ramstein hosts 2023 Retiree Appreciation Day

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    10.19.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    The youngest and oldest retirees at the 2023 Retiree Appreciation Day cut a cake at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 19, 2023. It is tradition at many U.S. military events for the oldest and youngest members present to cut the cake and begin festivities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.19.2023
    Date Posted: 10.20.2023 03:35
    Photo ID: 8081126
    VIRIN: 231019-F-JM042-1199
    Resolution: 5290x4024
    Size: 8.39 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ramstein hosts 2023 Retiree Appreciation Day [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ramstein hosts 2023 Retiree Appreciation Day
    Ramstein hosts 2023 Retiree Appreciation Day
    Ramstein hosts 2023 Retiree Appreciation Day
    Ramstein hosts 2023 Retiree Appreciation Day
    Ramstein hosts 2023 Retiree Appreciation Day
    Ramstein hosts 2023 Retiree Appreciation Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Veteran
    Retiree
    Service
    Appreciation
    Retired

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT