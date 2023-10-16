Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ramstein hosts 2023 Retiree Appreciation Day [Image 3 of 6]

    Ramstein hosts 2023 Retiree Appreciation Day

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    10.19.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Retirees gather for the 2023 Retiree Appreciation Day at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 19, 2023. Approximately 300 retirees gathered on Ramstein AB to meet with one another, ask questions and receive guidance and information about problems they may be facing and retiree benefits. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.19.2023
    Date Posted: 10.20.2023 03:35
    Photo ID: 8081125
    VIRIN: 231019-F-JM042-1036
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 11.7 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ramstein hosts 2023 Retiree Appreciation Day [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ramstein hosts 2023 Retiree Appreciation Day
    Ramstein hosts 2023 Retiree Appreciation Day
    Ramstein hosts 2023 Retiree Appreciation Day
    Ramstein hosts 2023 Retiree Appreciation Day
    Ramstein hosts 2023 Retiree Appreciation Day
    Ramstein hosts 2023 Retiree Appreciation Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ramstein hosts 2023 Retiree Appreciation Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT