Ramstein hosts 2023 Retiree Appreciation Day

Retirees gather for the 2023 Retiree Appreciation Day at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 19, 2023. Approximately 300 retirees gathered on Ramstein AB to meet with one another, ask questions and receive guidance and information about problems they may be facing and retiree benefits. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

