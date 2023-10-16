U.S. Army Col. Reid A. Furman, Rhineland-Phalz Garrison commander, answers a question at the 2023 Retiree Appreciation Day at Ramstein Air Base Germany, Oct. 19, 2023. A question and answer event was held to answer pertinent questions retired service members had about things such as taxes, healthcare and issues they may face as overseas retirees. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.20.2023 03:36
|Photo ID:
|8081124
|VIRIN:
|231019-F-JM042-1185
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|7.6 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ramstein hosts 2023 Retiree Appreciation Day [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
