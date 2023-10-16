Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ramstein hosts 2023 Retiree Appreciation Day [Image 2 of 6]

    Ramstein hosts 2023 Retiree Appreciation Day

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    10.19.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Col. Reid A. Furman, Rhineland-Phalz Garrison commander, answers a question at the 2023 Retiree Appreciation Day at Ramstein Air Base Germany, Oct. 19, 2023. A question and answer event was held to answer pertinent questions retired service members had about things such as taxes, healthcare and issues they may face as overseas retirees. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

    Date Taken: 10.19.2023
    Date Posted: 10.20.2023 03:36
    VIRIN: 231019-F-JM042-1185
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    This work, Ramstein hosts 2023 Retiree Appreciation Day [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

