231019-F-JM042-1122

U.S. Air Force Col. James A. Cunningham, 86th Mission Support Group commander, gives a coin to retired U.S. Air Force Maj. Robert Cooper at the 2023 Retiree Appreciation Day at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Oct. 19, 2023. Cunningham coined Cooper because of his active role in the retired service member community and how he has a positive impact on the Kaiserslautern Military Community as a whole. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.19.2023 Date Posted: 10.20.2023 03:36 Photo ID: 8081123 VIRIN: 231019-F-JM042-1122 Resolution: 2411x2815 Size: 3.03 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ramstein hosts 2023 Retiree Appreciation Day [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.