Fire Prevention Week 2023

A member of Misawa City Fire Department sprays and demonstrates a water hose during the Misawa Air Base Fire Muster event at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 12, 2023. The muster allowed members of JASDF Fire Rescue, Misawa City Fire Department and U.S. Air Force Fire Protection to engage in friendly competition and strengthen bonds with the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)

Date Taken: 10.12.2023 Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP