Fire Prevention Week 2023

U.S. Air Force 35th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter pulls a weighted sled during the Misawa Air Base Fire Muster at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 12, 2023. The muster allowed members of Japanese Air Self-Defense Force Fire Rescue, Misawa City Fire Department and U.S. Air Force Fire Protection to engage in friendly competition and strengthen bonds within the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)

