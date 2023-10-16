Participants of the Misawa Air Base Fire Muster, practice the Candidate Physical Ability Test (CPAT) at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct.12, 2023. The CPAT is a Physical training test used by firefighters to assess physical health and readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)
|Date Taken:
|10.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.20.2023 03:19
|Photo ID:
|8081119
|VIRIN:
|231012-F-TF852-1049
|Resolution:
|4776x3187
|Size:
|4.98 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fire Prevention Week 2023 [Image 15 of 15], by Kohei Sugisawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
