Fire Prevention Week 2023

Participants of the Misawa Air Base Fire Muster, practice the Candidate Physical Ability Test (CPAT) at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct.12, 2023. The CPAT is a Physical training test used by firefighters to assess physical health and readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)

