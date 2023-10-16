Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fire Prevention Week 2023 [Image 12 of 15]

    Fire Prevention Week 2023

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    10.12.2023

    Photo by Kohei Sugisawa 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Participants of the Misawa Air Base Fire Muster, practice the Candidate Physical Ability Test (CPAT) at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct.12, 2023. The CPAT is a Physical training test used by firefighters to assess physical health and readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)

    Safety
    Fire Prevention
    Misawa
    35FW

