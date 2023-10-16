Japanese Air Self-Defense Force Fire Rescue Team pose for a group photo during Misawa Fire Muster at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct.12, 2023. The muster allowed members of Japanese Air Self-Defense Force Fire Rescue, Misawa City Fire Department and U.S. Air Force Fire Protection to engage in friendly competition and strengthen bonds within the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.12.2023 Date Posted: 10.20.2023 03:19 Photo ID: 8081118 VIRIN: 231012-F-TF852-1022 Resolution: 5938x3963 Size: 6.18 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fire Prevention Week 2023 [Image 15 of 15], by Kohei Sugisawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.