    Fire Prevention Week 2023 [Image 10 of 15]

    Fire Prevention Week 2023

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    10.05.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A Fire Prevention week proclamation signed by U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Richard is held up at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 5, 2023. This year's Fire Prevention week campaign is “cooking safety starts with you!”. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)

    Safety
    Fire Prevention
    Misawa
    35FW

