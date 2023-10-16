Fire Prevention Week 2023

A Fire Prevention week proclamation signed by U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Richard is held up at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 5, 2023. This year's Fire Prevention week campaign is “cooking safety starts with you!”. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)

Date Taken: 10.05.2023 Date Posted: 10.20.2023 Photo ID: 8081117 Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP