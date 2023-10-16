Fire Prevention Week 2023

U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Richard, 35th Fighter Wing commander, thanks the firefighters assigned to the 35th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department for keeping the base safe and fire-free at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 5, 2023. In 1925, President Calvin Coolidge proclaimed Fire Prevention Week a national observance, making it the longest-running U.S. public health observance. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)

