U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Richard, 35th Fighter Wing commander, thanks the firefighters assigned to the 35th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department for keeping the base safe and fire-free at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 5, 2023. In 1925, President Calvin Coolidge proclaimed Fire Prevention Week a national observance, making it the longest-running U.S. public health observance. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Koby Mitchell)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|10.20.2023 03:19
|Photo ID:
|8081114
|VIRIN:
|231005-F-KM882-1021
|Resolution:
|5868x3904
|Size:
|2.06 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fire Prevention Week 2023 [Image 15 of 15], by A1C Koby Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT