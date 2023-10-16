Fire Prevention Week 2023

A member of the Japanese Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) Fire Rescue team carries a fire hose during the annual Fire Prevention Week Fire Muster competition at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 12, 2023. The muster allowed members of JASDF Fire Rescue, Misawa City Fire Department and U.S. Air Force Fire Protection to engage in friendly competition and strengthen bonds with the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)

