    Fire Prevention Week 2023 [Image 3 of 15]

    Fire Prevention Week 2023

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    10.12.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the Misawa City Fire Department pull a fire truck during the annual Fire Prevention Week Fire Muster competition at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 12, 2023. The muster allowed members of Japanese Air Self-Defense Force Fire Rescue, Misawa City Fire Department and U.S. Air Force Fire Protection to engage in friendly competition and strengthen bonds within the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fire Prevention Week 2023 [Image 15 of 15], by A1C Patrick Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Safety
    Fire Prevention
    Misawa
    35FW

