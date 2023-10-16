A firefighter with the Misawa City Fire Department sprays a fire hose during the annual Fire Prevention Week Fire Muster competition at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 12, 2023. The event’s teams competed in various competitions and allowed them to showcase their skills that are needed during a fire related emergency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.12.2023 Date Posted: 10.20.2023 03:19 Photo ID: 8081107 VIRIN: 231012-F-EP621-1487 Resolution: 5039x3359 Size: 1.47 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fire Prevention Week 2023 [Image 15 of 15], by A1C Patrick Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.