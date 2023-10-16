Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Always Medically Ready: U.S. Navy Acting Surgeon General Darin Via visits Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni [Image 16 of 16]

    Always Medically Ready: U.S. Navy Acting Surgeon General Darin Via visits Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    10.18.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Isaac Orozco 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Darin Via, Acting Surgeon General of the Navy, and Force Master Chief Michael Roberts, director of Hospital Corps, speak to sailors assigned to Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni’s Branch Health Clinic at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, October 17, 2023. During his visit to MCAS Iwakuni, Via met with station leadership and members of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, toured the station’s health clinic, and hosted a town hall with Naval personnel about naval medical readiness and training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Isaac Orozco)

    Date Taken: 10.18.2023
    Date Posted: 10.20.2023 01:32
    Photo ID: 8081051
    VIRIN: 231018-M-PW644-1004
    Resolution: 7667x5114
    Size: 17.5 MB
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Medical
    JMSDF
    Surgeon General
    Navy
    Readiness
    Indo-Pacific

