Always Medically Ready: U.S. Navy Acting Surgeon General Darin Via visits Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Darin Via, Acting Surgeon General of the Navy, speaks with Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Medical Leadership at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, October 17, 2023. During his visit to MCAS Iwakuni, Via met with station leadership and members of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, toured the station’s health clinic, and hosted a town hall with Naval personnel about naval medical readiness and training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Isaac Orozco)

