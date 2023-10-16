Always Medically Ready: U.S. Navy Acting Surgeon General Darin Via visits Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

U.S. Navy Sailors with United States Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Pacific Fleet Medical Delegation, and the Acting Surgeon General Delegation and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force members with Fleet Air Wing 31, pose for a group photo at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 17, 2023. U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Darin Via, Acting Surgeon General of the Navy, visited MCAS Iwakuni and met with station leadership and members of the JMSDF, toured the station’s health clinic, and hosted a town hall with Naval personnel about naval medical readiness and training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Isaac Orozco)

