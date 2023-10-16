Villa Rica, Georgia Native Serves aboard USS Shoup (DDG 86) While Conducting Operations in the South China Sea

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Oct. 19, 2023) Fire Controlman (Aegis) 2nd Class Blake Bundrum, from Villa Rica, Georgia, serves aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Shoup (DDG 86) while conducting routine operation in the South China Sea, Oct. 19. Shoup is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Donavan K. Patubo)

