Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Villa Rica, Georgia Native Serves aboard USS Shoup (DDG 86) While Conducting Operations in the South China Sea

    Villa Rica, Georgia Native Serves aboard USS Shoup (DDG 86) While Conducting Operations in the South China Sea

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    10.19.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (Oct. 19, 2023) Fire Controlman (Aegis) 2nd Class Blake Bundrum, from Villa Rica, Georgia, serves aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Shoup (DDG 86) while conducting routine operation in the South China Sea, Oct. 19. Shoup is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Donavan K. Patubo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.19.2023
    Date Posted: 10.20.2023 00:22
    Photo ID: 8081019
    VIRIN: 231019-N-HP061-3017
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 948.42 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Villa Rica, Georgia Native Serves aboard USS Shoup (DDG 86) While Conducting Operations in the South China Sea, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Villa Rica, Georgia Native Serves aboard USS Shoup (DDG 86) While Conducting Operations in the South China Sea

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Georgia
    Villa Rica
    USS Shoup (DDG 86)
    CTF 70
    Fire Controlman (Aegis)
    Blake Bundrum

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT