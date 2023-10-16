Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Command Chief for a Day [Image 4 of 4]

    Command Chief for a Day

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    10.18.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Geri Surio Burton, the resource advisor assigned to the 36th Operations Group, drives a fire truck at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Oct. 18, 2023. Surio Burton participated in the 36th Wing’s command chief for a day program to gain insight on what it is like to be a leader at the wing level. (Courtesy Photo)

