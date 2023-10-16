U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Geri Surio Burton, the resource advisor assigned to the 36th Operations Group, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Nicholas Taylor, the 36th Wing command chief, meet with U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Pedro Jimenez, the chief enlisted manager of public affairs assigned to Pacific Air Forces’, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Oct. 18, 2023. Surio Burton participated in the 36th Wing’s command chief for a day program to gain insight on what it is like to be a leader at the wing level. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Emily Saxton)

