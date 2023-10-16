U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Geri Surio Burton, the resource advisor assigned to the 36th Operations Group, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Nicholas Taylor, the 36th Wing command chief, pose for a photo at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Oct. 18, 2023. Surio Burton participated in the 36th Wing’s command chief for a day program to gain insight on what it is like to be a leader at the wing level. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Emily Saxton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.18.2023 Date Posted: 10.19.2023 23:03 Photo ID: 8081008 VIRIN: 231018-F-DN254-1019 Resolution: 4126x2745 Size: 1.53 MB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Command Chief for a Day [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Emily Saxton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.