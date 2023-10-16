Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Command Chief for a Day

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    10.18.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Emily Saxton 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Geri Surio Burton, the resource advisor assigned to the 36th Operations Group, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Nicholas Taylor, the 36th Wing command chief, pose for a photo at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Oct. 18, 2023. Surio Burton participated in the 36th Wing’s command chief for a day program to gain insight on what it is like to be a leader at the wing level. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Emily Saxton)

