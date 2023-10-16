Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RD 23 FTX | U.S. Marines set up TPS-80 Radar System on JGSDF Camp Ishigaki [Image 15 of 23]

    RD 23 FTX | U.S. Marines set up TPS-80 Radar System on JGSDF Camp Ishigaki

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.15.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Jennifer Andrade 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Eddy Salazar, an aviation radar technician with Marine Air Control Squadron 4, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, operates an AN/TPS-80 Ground/Air Task Oriented Radar during the field training exercise portion of Resolute Dragon 23 at Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Camp Ishigaki, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 15, 2023. RD 23 is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and allied Japan Self-Defense Force personnel. Salazar is a native of Sacramento, California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennifer Andrade)

    Date Taken: 10.15.2023
    Date Posted: 10.20.2023 00:29
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    This work, RD 23 FTX | U.S. Marines set up TPS-80 Radar System on JGSDF Camp Ishigaki [Image 23 of 23], by Sgt Jennifer Andrade, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    III MEF
    JSDF
    3d MarDiv
    Partners & Allies
    RD23
    RD23FTX

