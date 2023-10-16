Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pre-RD 23 FTX Operations | MACS-4 and JASDF, G/ATOR Embarked on a Kawasaki C-2 [Image 15 of 15]

    Pre-RD 23 FTX Operations | MACS-4 and JASDF, G/ATOR Embarked on a Kawasaki C-2

    JAPAN

    09.28.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Kyle Chan 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Forces Japan, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, and 3rd Marine Logistics Group, and airmen with the Japan Air Self-Defense Force, pose for a photo after successfully loading an AN/TPS-80 Ground/Air Task Oriented Radar system on a Kawasaki C-2 in preparation for the field training exercise portion of Resolute Dragon 23 at JASDF Iruma Air Base, Saitama, Japan, Sept. 28, 2023. 1st MAW and the JASDF conducted the first bilateral loading of a U.S. Marine Corps G/ATOR onto a JASDF Kawasaki C-2, demonstrating Japan-U.S. readiness and interoperability and strengthening bilateral capabilities. RD 23 is an annual bilateral exercise in Japan that strengthens the command, control, and multi-domain maneuver capabilities of Marines in III Marine Expeditionary Force and allied Japan Self-Defense Force personnel. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kyle Chan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2023
    Date Posted: 10.19.2023 20:28
    Photo ID: 8080900
    VIRIN: 230929-M-MO098-1205
    Resolution: 4511x3007
    Size: 5.45 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pre-RD 23 FTX Operations | MACS-4 and JASDF, G/ATOR Embarked on a Kawasaki C-2 [Image 15 of 15], by Cpl Kyle Chan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

